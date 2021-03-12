Something Stupid: a Sinatra COVID Parody from Craig Walterscheid

I know I stand in lineUntil you think you have the timeTo stay six feet from me.[pic/image folks masked standing in a line]And if we go someplace to danceI know there ain’t a chanceThat you’ll be leaning on me.[pic/image couple dancing slow dance arm-in-arm with EmojiEmoji circle/slash over them preferably with masks on if pic available]And afterwards we’ll freeze outsidea quiet locked-down placeAnd have a drink or two.[pic/image couple at an outside restaurant but preferably one of these where they are on the curb or street]And then I go and spoil it allBy mumbling something stupid like“I love you.”[pic/image Fauci or Biden or anyone or me with mask on]I can see it in your eyesThat you despise the same old liesYou heard Fake News report.[pic/image typical lady "not buying it"]And though it’s brainwash lies to youFor me it's trueI’ve never seemed so blind before.[pic/image of...no idea...still thinking on this...maybe clip of Plandemic title screen then one of Uncle Sam saying I WANT YOU...TO BELIEVE IT ALL!]I practice every dayTo find some clever lies to sayTo force vaccines on you.[pic/image News Paper headline "VACCINES are OVER 100% SAFE & EFFECTIVE...STOP WORRYING, DAMN IT!!"But then I think I'll waitUntil your fighting’s too lateAnd I've control of you.[pic/image of typical Svengali trance inducer with wide-eyed seduced lady]The time is rightYour protests fill the airBut I don’t careAin’t nothin’ you can do.[pic/image Dodger Stadium & other Vaccine Protests]And then I go and spoil it allBy mumbling something stupid like“I love you.”(musical interlude)The time is rightYour protests fill the airBut I don’t careAin’t nothin’ you can do.And then I go and spoil it allBy mumbling something stupid like“I love you.”“I care for you.”“I’ll protect you.”“I’ll RESET you.”“I’ll ENSLAVE you.”[pic/image Gates, Klaus Schwab, JinJin or whatever his name is, etc.]