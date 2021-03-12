© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something Stupid: a Sinatra COVID Parody from Craig Walterscheid
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • March 12, 2021
[email protected]
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
I know I stand in line
Until you think you have the time
To stay six feet from me.
[pic/image folks masked standing in a line]
And if we go someplace to dance
I know there ain’t a chance
That you’ll be leaning on me.
[pic/image couple dancing slow dance arm-in-arm with EmojiEmoji circle/slash over them preferably with masks on if pic available]
And afterwards we’ll freeze outside
a quiet locked-down place
And have a drink or two.
[pic/image couple at an outside restaurant but preferably one of these where they are on the curb or street]
And then I go and spoil it all
By mumbling something stupid like
“I love you.”
[pic/image Fauci or Biden or anyone or me with mask on]
I can see it in your eyes
That you despise the same old lies
You heard Fake News report.
[pic/image typical lady "not buying it"]
And though it’s brainwash lies to you
For me it's true
I’ve never seemed so blind before.
[pic/image of...no idea...still thinking on this...maybe clip of Plandemic title screen then one of Uncle Sam saying I WANT YOU...TO BELIEVE IT ALL!]
I practice every day
To find some clever lies to say
To force vaccines on you.
[pic/image News Paper headline "VACCINES are OVER 100% SAFE & EFFECTIVE...STOP WORRYING, DAMN IT!!"
But then I think I'll wait
Until your fighting’s too late
And I've control of you.
[pic/image of typical Svengali trance inducer with wide-eyed seduced lady]
The time is right
Your protests fill the air
But I don’t care
Ain’t nothin’ you can do.
[pic/image Dodger Stadium & other Vaccine Protests]
And then I go and spoil it all
By mumbling something stupid like
“I love you.”
(musical interlude)
The time is right
Your protests fill the air
But I don’t care
Ain’t nothin’ you can do.
And then I go and spoil it all
By mumbling something stupid like
“I love you.”
“I care for you.”
“I’ll protect you.”
“I’ll RESET you.”
“I’ll ENSLAVE you.”
[pic/image Gates, Klaus Schwab, JinJin or whatever his name is, etc.]
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
I know I stand in line
Until you think you have the time
To stay six feet from me.
[pic/image folks masked standing in a line]
And if we go someplace to dance
I know there ain’t a chance
That you’ll be leaning on me.
[pic/image couple dancing slow dance arm-in-arm with EmojiEmoji circle/slash over them preferably with masks on if pic available]
And afterwards we’ll freeze outside
a quiet locked-down place
And have a drink or two.
[pic/image couple at an outside restaurant but preferably one of these where they are on the curb or street]
And then I go and spoil it all
By mumbling something stupid like
“I love you.”
[pic/image Fauci or Biden or anyone or me with mask on]
I can see it in your eyes
That you despise the same old lies
You heard Fake News report.
[pic/image typical lady "not buying it"]
And though it’s brainwash lies to you
For me it's true
I’ve never seemed so blind before.
[pic/image of...no idea...still thinking on this...maybe clip of Plandemic title screen then one of Uncle Sam saying I WANT YOU...TO BELIEVE IT ALL!]
I practice every day
To find some clever lies to say
To force vaccines on you.
[pic/image News Paper headline "VACCINES are OVER 100% SAFE & EFFECTIVE...STOP WORRYING, DAMN IT!!"
But then I think I'll wait
Until your fighting’s too late
And I've control of you.
[pic/image of typical Svengali trance inducer with wide-eyed seduced lady]
The time is right
Your protests fill the air
But I don’t care
Ain’t nothin’ you can do.
[pic/image Dodger Stadium & other Vaccine Protests]
And then I go and spoil it all
By mumbling something stupid like
“I love you.”
(musical interlude)
The time is right
Your protests fill the air
But I don’t care
Ain’t nothin’ you can do.
And then I go and spoil it all
By mumbling something stupid like
“I love you.”
“I care for you.”
“I’ll protect you.”
“I’ll RESET you.”
“I’ll ENSLAVE you.”
[pic/image Gates, Klaus Schwab, JinJin or whatever his name is, etc.]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.