An Exclusive Interview w/ Jonathan Wichmann [Part 2]

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I was joined in-studio today -- by 2022 gubernatorial candidate for Wisconsin, Jonathan Wichmann!
Obviously, we are entering historic times and much of our future appears to be on shaky ground. Join us as we dive into some of today's top concerns as well as attempt to paint a picture of the potentially very bright future of the state of Wisconsin.
Topics include the economy, the COVID-19 psy-op and its ramifications for our future, the globalist agenda, the vaccine mandates, marijuana legalization, abortion, education, and moreover -- the rapidly changing zeitgeist or collective psychology of not just Wisconsinites -- but We The People in general.
We could have easily gone for another three hours most likely.
Our first interview was done remotely and is definitely worth checking out if you haven't seen/heard it yet.
Here is the link for that...
https://rumble.com/vkg8sf-an-exclusive-interview-w-jonathan-wichmann.html?mref=4b6yz&;mc=aqygp
Be sure to share this video with everyone you know -- ESPECIALLY if you live in Wisconsin -- and you don't want your children to grow up wondering why everyone just sat around and did nothing while history was repeating itself right in front of our eyes.
Much love!
And of course -- please visit WichmannForGorvernor.com to learn more about the LION PATRIOT that is Jonathan Wichmann, what he stands for, and his goals and solutions for the great state of Wisconsin. Strongly consider donating to his campaign!
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