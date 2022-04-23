F-18 breaking the sound barrier. Click :15 and let it go to :19 a few times to get the full effect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Notice that Potato Biden has no authority to command the US Air Force or he would have blown up several countries by now with it. Don't let the nazi media fool you, US is as bad ass as it ever was. Trump is commander of the US Air Force (well technically he is just an "advisor" but it's the same thing) Russia has destroyed over 300+ Ukraine aircraft. Ukraine will never be allowed to have this technology. They will have to remain neutral.