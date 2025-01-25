Quartet #85 - Two Years to Create a Model For a New World?

In this New Quartet, Futurist John L. Petersen highlights a sunshiny day in the Appalachian Mountains and introduces hosts Penny Kelly and others. They discuss societal transitions, emphasizing a pivotal two-year window to shape a new world amidst global challenges.





They also announce upcoming changes, including Frank Jacob joining the show, and express urgency for collective action and introspection to navigate these transformative times.





