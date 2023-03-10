Donna Jackson: democracy is about making sure everyone's voice is heard and information transparent

https://gettr.com/post/p2aorxvd356



【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 In the Prince’s interview with Donna Jackson, the director of membership development for the National Center for Public Policy Research Project 21. She said that democracy is about making sure everyone's voice is heard and information transparent. They’re committed to making sure voices like the New Federal State of China are heard, working with Congress, designing policies that benefit America's interests and making America strong.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 小王子采访了国家公共政策研究中心21号项目的开发主任唐纳·杰克逊，她讲到，真正的民主是确保每个人的声音都能被听到，信息透明，她们的工作是确保像新中国联邦这样发出的声音被人知道，并与国会制定有利于美国利益的政策，让美国强大。