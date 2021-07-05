【CCP’s Centennial】Cultural Revolution Ruined Chinese Culture, Tradition and Morality

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Mao Zedong launched the 10-year-long “Cultural Revolution”. 2 to 20 million people were believed to be killed during the campaign. Massacres happened in many places, a large number of cultural relics and historic sites were destroyed or burned, and a lot of intellectual elites were persecuted to death. People reported, exposed and falsely accused each other. Chinese culture and tradition are almost ruined, and morality is totally lost!