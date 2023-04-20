Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





How We Can Know - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Service April 19 2023





With Jesus Incarnation Light is Coming to the World. Those Who Reject the Light Are Left to Walk in Complete Darkness. Those That Did Not Want to Retain God in Their Knowledge Are Given Over to a Reprobate Mind. On the Very Sensitive Topic of Eternal Security, it is Very Important to Understand That a Result of Our New Birth in Christ Jesus Which is Particular to This Age of Grace. A Quick Introduction to Revolutionary AI.





Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.