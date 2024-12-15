Τα Καθάρματα-Bastards (remake 2021-24)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Το αναμενόμενο remake της ομώνυμης ταινίας του '80 με πολλές όμως διορθώσεις στην σκόπιμη και ηθελημένη παράφραση των ιστοριών των βασικών χαρακτήρων. Στην καινούργια εκδοχή αποκαθίσταται επιτέλους η αλήθεια, τα ψέματα των κομπάρσων (Καλυψώ-Νίκος Γέγιος-Νεκτάριος) έρχονται στην επιφάνεια και διαλύονται σαν καπνός (μάλλον θειάφι, από την δυσοσμία που σκορπούν). Τεκμηριώνεται με τον πιό έκδηλο τρόπο αυτό που είχαν όλοι στο μυαλό τους όταν ήρθαν σε επαφή με τους κουμπάρσους της ταινίας, ότι πραγματικά ήταν και είναι ΚΑΘΑΡΜΑΤΑ. European Film Centre
The expected remake of the 80's film of the same name, but with many corrections in the deliberate and intentional paraphrasing of the stories of the main characters. In the new version, the truth is finally restored, the lies of the suporting (Calypso- Pseudomonk Efrosynos-Nektarios) come to the surface and dissipate like smoke (rather sulphur, from the stench they give off). It is documented in the most obvious way what everyone had in mind when they came into contact with the extras in the film, that they really were and are BASTARDS. -European Film Centre –