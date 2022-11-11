Create New Account
Keep the Big Picture in Mind as the Run to Gold Has Begun!
The 70s bull run began in 1971 when U.S president Richard Nixon shut the gold window; ending the direct convertibility of U.S dollar to gold at $35 an ounce. In effect, he took the whole world off of the gold standard, which completed a duration of 9 years till gold price peaked in 1980.


We are on a similar run now.

