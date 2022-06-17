Scheduled Stream was Bust, but I salvaged it by having an open public zoom debate





This was a major bust, but i salvaged it by having a public debate.

Full Failed Livestream =)

https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/WeissSuzie:1

Suzie , my guest, was on CA time and missed the interview. I opened it up to the public and found a glober who joined, and we still had a pretty good FE debate