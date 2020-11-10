© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You won't believe what they're doing in Pennsylvania | Rep. speaks out
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
4576 views • November 10, 2020
PENNSYLVANIA: Congressman Guy Reschenthaler comments on what he's seen at voting locations and in ballot counting processes in the days following the presidential election, and what he feels should be done to stop and correct it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.