MALACHI MARTIN - Celibacy for Catholic Priests
Rick Langley
1137 followers
1
52 views • 2 days ago

MALACHI MARTIN - Celibacy for Catholic Priests 

1984.

Malachi Martin was an Irish-American Catholic priest, exorcist, and author, known for his critical writings on the Catholic Church and his work in exorcism. He was born on July 23, 1921, in Ireland and died on July 27, 1999, in New York City, having published numerous books and articles on theology and biblical archaeology.

----------------------

In recognition of the late Malachi Martin's tireless work in defence of the Faith, Triumph Communications now makes available all of the audio interviews it made with him. A wealth of penetrating insights, information, and observations about our Faith.

https://www.triumphcommunications.net/mmartin.html

catholic priestsmalachi martincelibacy for
