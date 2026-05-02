FROM AIRWAVES TO AIRWAVES (Companion Video to Book)

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The video infographics; FROM AIRWAVES TO AIRWAVES are original works by Motts Media and are protected by copyright. These video infographics may not be reproduced or used in derivative works without express written permission from Motts Media.

Disclaimer: This Ham Radio License Exam Study Guide (Technician, General & Amateur Extra Class) is an educational resource intended to assist candidates in preparing for FCC-administered Amateur Radio license exams. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy and alignment with current question pools (as of the publication date), question pools are updated every three years by the NCVEC (Technician), NCVEC (General), and the ARRL/VEC (Amateur Extra). This guide does not guarantee a passing score on any exam. Readers are strongly advised to verify all regulations, band plans, and technical data with the latest FCC rules (Title 47 CFR Part 97) and official question pool documents. The author and publisher assume no liability for any errors, omissions, or consequences arising from the use of this material.

See "Chapters" section below for the complete narration script of chapters 1 through 3

The narrated video infographics are in order and correlate to chapters 1 through 3 and subchapters of the book.

Narrated video of the infographics (2nd edition) for the book: "FROM AIRWAVES TO AIRWAVES" published on https://books.brightlearn.ai/From-Airwaves-to-Airwaves-The-Complete-Ham-Radio-7dbd6d93f-en/index.html

Description: FROM AIRWAVES TO AIRWAVES: The Complete Ham Radio License Mastery Guide.

Chapters

From Airwaves to Airwaves: Narration Script

© All rights reserved, Motts Media

[ INTRO: Introduction ]

Welcome to the visual guide for From Airwaves to Airwaves: The Complete Ham Radio License Mastery Guide. This presentation covers the essential concepts for your Technician, General, and Amateur Extra class licenses. Let's begin.

[ SLIDE 1 — Section 1.1: Path to Your First License ]

The path to your first license starts with studying, taking the FCC exam, receiving your callsign, and finally getting on the air.

[ SLIDE 2 — Section 1.2: Operator Control Types ]

Operators must understand control types. Local control involves direct operation, remote control uses off-site links, and automatic control, like repeaters, requires no operator present. Remember to identify your station every 10 minutes.

[ SLIDE 3 — Section 1.3: VHF/UHF Frequency Bands and Power Limits ]

VHF and UHF frequency bands have specific power limits and allocations. Always check local regulations, and remember that music, pecuniary interest, and encrypted messages are strictly prohibited.

[ SLIDE 4 — Section 1.4: Essential Operating Practices ]

Essential operating practices include using Pro-signs like AR and SK, Q-Codes like QTH and QSL, and understanding emergency communications protocols like MAYDAY and PAN-PAN.

[ SLIDE 5 — Section 1.5: Simplex vs. Repeater Operation ]

Simplex operation involves direct station-to-station communication, while repeater operation uses elevated infrastructure with frequency offsets to extend your range.

[ SLIDE 6 — Section 1.6: Radio Wave Propagation Basics ]

Radio wave propagation varies. Line-of-sight is direct, ground waves hug the Earth, and tropospheric ducting can trap signals between temperature inversion layers for long-distance VHF and UHF contacts.

[ SLIDE 7 — Section 1.7: Setting Up Your First Station ]

Setting up your first station requires a transceiver, a regulated 13.8 volt DC power supply, a microphone, proper coaxial cable, an antenna, and a solid chassis ground.

[ SLIDE 8 — Section 1.8: Electrical Safety and RF Exposure ]

Safety is paramount. Ensure proper station grounding with a copper bus bar and ground rod to deflect lightning. Always evaluate RF exposure, keeping a safe distance from transmitting antennas.

[ SLIDE 9 — Section 1.9: Fundamental Electrical Principles ]

Fundamental electrical principles revolve around Ohm's Law. Understand the relationships between voltage, current, and resistance in both series and parallel circuits.

[ SLIDE 10 — Section 2.1: HF Band Privileges and Power Limits ]

Moving to the HF bands, be aware of power limits, which can be up to 1500 watts in the United States. Also, understand reciprocal operating agreements like CEPT and IARP when traveling abroad.

[ SLIDE 11 — Section 2.2: HF Operating Mode Etiquette ]

HF operating mode etiquette varies. Use standard CQ calls for Phone, appropriate speeds for CW, and ensure correct dial frequencies and audio offsets for digital modes like FT8.

[ SLIDE 12 — Section 2.3: Solar Cycles and HF Propagation ]

Sunspots and solar cycles heavily influence HF propagation. Higher sunspot numbers increase the Maximum Usable Frequency, enhancing DX opportunities via F2 layer reflection.

[ SLIDE 13 — Section 2.4: Advanced Station Assembly ]

Advanced station assembly may include linear amplifiers for more power, antenna tuners for impedance matching, and Digital Signal Processing to remove noise and interference.

[ SLIDE 14 — Section 2.5: Reactance, Impedance, and Resonance ]

Deepen your electrical theory with reactance, impedance, and resonance. At resonance in an LC tank circuit, inductive and capacitive reactances cancel out, leaving pure resistance.

[ SLIDE 15 — Section 2.6: Test Equipment Essentials ]

Test equipment is essential. Use multimeters for voltage and resistance, oscilloscopes to visualize waveforms, and dummy loads with watt meters for safe transmitter testing.

[ SLIDE 16 — Section 2.7: Practical Circuit Design ]

Practical circuit design involves building regulated power supplies from schematics and understanding basic digital logic gates, which form the foundation of modern DSP and SDR technology.

[ SLIDE 17 — Section 2.8: Digital Modes on HF ]

Digital modes on HF like RTTY, PSK31, and FT8 offer varying bandwidths and signal-to-noise requirements. Automatic Link Establishment can even scan and select the best frequencies automatically.

[ SLIDE 18 — Section 2.9: HF Antenna Design ]

HF antenna design covers vertical monopoles, half-wave dipoles, and folded dipoles. Matching techniques like baluns, gamma matches, and LC tuners ensure maximum power transfer.

[ SLIDE 19 — Section 3.1: Advanced FCC Rules ]

For the Amateur Extra class, advanced rules cover Volunteer Examiner requirements, satellite operations including Doppler shift compensation, and automated beacon stations.

[ SLIDE 20 — Section 3.2: Specialized Operating Modes ]

Specialized modes push the limits. Explore Earth-Moon-Earth moon-bounce, point-to-point microwave links, and Amateur Television using wide-bandwidth video transmissions.

[ SLIDE 21 — Section 3.3: Beyond HF Propagation ]

Beyond standard HF, signals can propagate via troposcatter or rain scatter. When attempting Earth-Moon-Earth, be prepared to calculate and overcome extreme free-space path loss.

[ SLIDE 22 — Section 3.4: Advanced Circuit Analysis ]

Advanced circuit analysis involves minimizing receiver Noise Figure, maximizing Dynamic Range, and avoiding Intermodulation Distortion to maintain a clean signal environment.

[ SLIDE 23 — Section 3.5: Smith Charts and Impedance Matching ]

Transmission lines and impedance matching utilize Smith Charts to visualize complex impedances. Learn to design L-networks and shunt stubs to achieve a perfect 50-ohm match.

[ SLIDE 24 — Section 3.6: Advanced Components ]

Advanced components include PIN diodes for RF switching, Gunn diodes for microwave oscillators, and modern GaN or LDMOS transistors for high-efficiency power amplifiers.

[ SLIDE 25 — Section 3.7: Filter Design, Oscillators, and DSP ]

Filter design shapes frequency response. Combine this with stable crystal oscillators and Digital Signal Processing to extract clean audio from noisy input signals.

[ SLIDE 26 — Section 3.8: Software Defined Radio ]

Software Defined Radio architecture relies on down-converting RF to I and Q signals, digitizing them via analog-to-digital converters, and processing them with software like GNU Radio while avoiding aliasing.

[ SLIDE 27 — Section 3.9: Advanced Antenna Theory ]

Finally, advanced antenna theory covers multi-element Yagi design, electronically steered phased arrays, and calculating Effective Radiated Power to maximize your station's impact.

[ OUTRO: Closing ]

Thank you for exploring the visual assets of From Airwaves to Airwaves. Good luck on your journey to becoming an Amateur Extra class operator. Seventy-three.