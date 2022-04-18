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WARNING! It Looks Like the Next Step Will Be Completed by 2025! [17.04.2022]
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249 views • April 18, 2022
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' * 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'One World Order' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Note: A must see video series from the early 2020:
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
4,310 View sapr 17, 2022
Call For An Uprising
69.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9eVHrl1-_tE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' * 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'One World Order' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Note: A must see video series from the early 2020:
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
4,310 View sapr 17, 2022
Call For An Uprising
69.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9eVHrl1-_tE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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