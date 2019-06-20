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[Jun 20, 2019] The Evolution/Alien/Multiverse Deception Part 3: Disclosure and the Biblical Narrative (29.6K views on YouTube)
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48 views • October 18, 2020
In this next segment of the elaborated version of the interview I did on Parable of the Vineyard concerning my experiences at the Contact in the Desert conference I cover:
1. The beginning of Disclosure
2. The Phoenix Lights and Stephenville, TX sighting
3. How Michael Tellinger may be the closest to getting what's really going on of everyone I heard at the conference
4. How the Biblical narrative really best explains what's happening.
If you would like to see the messages of the content I produce get out to a MUCH larger audience, please consider supporting my SEED project: http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen
I am also now on LBRY. You can find my channel by searching: lbry://@RobSkiba
1. The beginning of Disclosure
2. The Phoenix Lights and Stephenville, TX sighting
3. How Michael Tellinger may be the closest to getting what's really going on of everyone I heard at the conference
4. How the Biblical narrative really best explains what's happening.
If you would like to see the messages of the content I produce get out to a MUCH larger audience, please consider supporting my SEED project: http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen
I am also now on LBRY. You can find my channel by searching: lbry://@RobSkiba
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