Self-Forgiveness and the Evolution of Humanity

Many people want to help make the world a better place, but don’t know where to start. What if there was a personal thing you could do to help that happen? You probably don’t associate self-forgiveness with worldwide evolution, but I’d like to suggest they are highly intertwined.---------------------------------TOPICS COVERED---------------------------------02:34 – The game metaphor for LIFE06:01 – Why the notion of karma or sin redemption keeps you stuck15:10 – What’s really at the core of procrastination19:05 – Why it’s so crucial to examine how you interpreted past mistakes22:00 – Writing a letter between to past and future selves29:15 – The most powerful tool in your mind to hone and sharpen---------------------------------LINKS---------------------------------MindStory Inner Coach + 2 FREE Neuro-BlueprintsThe MindStory Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind in 15 Core BeliefsHelio Tropez – Award-Winning Fantasy Adventure Novel---------------------------------STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINESubscribe to the Golden Age Timeline PodcastJoin The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZjJoin The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannelJoin our Locals Community:---------------------------------