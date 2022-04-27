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Self-Forgiveness and the Evolution of Humanity
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10 views • April 27, 2022
Many people want to help make the world a better place, but don’t know where to start. What if there was a personal thing you could do to help that happen? You probably don’t associate self-forgiveness with worldwide evolution, but I’d like to suggest they are highly intertwined.
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TOPICS COVERED
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02:34 – The game metaphor for LIFE
06:01 – Why the notion of karma or sin redemption keeps you stuck
15:10 – What’s really at the core of procrastination
19:05 – Why it’s so crucial to examine how you interpreted past mistakes
22:00 – Writing a letter between to past and future selves
29:15 – The most powerful tool in your mind to hone and sharpen
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LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach + 2 FREE Neuro-Blueprints
https://goldenagetimeline.com/mindstory-inner-coach-book/
The MindStory Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind in 15 Core Beliefs
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
Helio Tropez – Award-Winning Fantasy Adventure Novel
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
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Join our Locals Community:
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TOPICS COVERED
---------------------------------
02:34 – The game metaphor for LIFE
06:01 – Why the notion of karma or sin redemption keeps you stuck
15:10 – What’s really at the core of procrastination
19:05 – Why it’s so crucial to examine how you interpreted past mistakes
22:00 – Writing a letter between to past and future selves
29:15 – The most powerful tool in your mind to hone and sharpen
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MindStory Inner Coach + 2 FREE Neuro-Blueprints
https://goldenagetimeline.com/mindstory-inner-coach-book/
The MindStory Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind in 15 Core Beliefs
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
Helio Tropez – Award-Winning Fantasy Adventure Novel
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
---------------------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
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