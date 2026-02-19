UNSTOPPABLE❗

Excellent athleticism





This image shows former competitive gymnast Lucie Colebeck experiencing a defining moment of resilience at the 2015 Tumbling World Championships.





Tumbling Champion: Colebeck is a two-time World Tumbling Champion and a 2014 European Champion.





Overcoming Adversity: This scene captured her comeback after battling a significant mental block that nearly ended her career.





Resilience: The moment highlights her return to the world stage with determination, eventually winning British Gymnastics' Non-Olympic Outstanding Athlete of the Year award.





Career Transition: Following her competitive career, she became a performer for Cirque du Soleil.





