BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNSTOPPABLE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
710 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
496 views • 2 days ago

Excellent athleticism


AI Overview


This image shows former competitive gymnast Lucie Colebeck experiencing a defining moment of resilience at the 2015 Tumbling World Championships. 


Tumbling Champion: Colebeck is a two-time World Tumbling Champion and a 2014 European Champion. 


Overcoming Adversity: This scene captured her comeback after battling a significant mental block that nearly ended her career. 


Resilience: The moment highlights her return to the world stage with determination, eventually winning British Gymnastics' Non-Olympic Outstanding Athlete of the Year award.


Career Transition: Following her competitive career, she became a performer for Cirque du Soleil.


This video highlights Lucie Colebeck's triumphant return to competition after facing mental blocks.

Keywords
unstoppabletumblinglucie colebeck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Weather Wars: The sky is no longer the limit, but a battleground

Weather Wars: The sky is no longer the limit, but a battleground

Kevin Hughes
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
Patel: FBI has UNCOVERED sources of Antifa funding

Patel: FBI has UNCOVERED sources of Antifa funding

Ramon Tomey
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How &#8220;sacred lovemaking&#8221; and the &#8220;inner smile&#8221; are the ultimate energy cleanses

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How “sacred lovemaking” and the “inner smile” are the ultimate energy cleanses

Jacob Thomas
Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy