Massive protests erupted in Rome as Italians rallied against the EU’s rearmament plan.
Thousands gathered in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, rejecting Brussels’ push to pour €800 billion into defense.
“We need hospitals, not missiles.”
Polls show 62% of Italians oppose military spending increases, far higher than the EU average.