Lukashenko’s New Year’s Eve Ball in Minsk, Belarus - Night of Jan 13th - Very Debonair ; ) 💃🕺

Lukashenko’s New Year’s Eve ball in Minsk, Belarus.

Comments from the western audience:

- Looks civilized

- No twerking nor other obscenities

- No transgenders

That’s the “eastern world” now, I guess.

Description: Old New Year's Eve Ball at the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus

Festive atmosphere, fascinating chords of eternal classics, secular talk and entertainment of the 19th century - all this awaits the guests of the ball at the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus. The tradition to celebrate the old New Year in a company of favorite artists was born in 2009. Since then it has only been growing in popularity. The event opens with the Russian ball featuring polonaises, contradances, waltzes and polkas, and is followed by the Vienna Ball - a free dance program for everyone. Guests will be able to witness a knight's duel, take part in ballroom dancing workshops from leading ballet dancers and listen to their favorite opera soloists. A French quadrille will wrap up the festivities.

When: 13 January, 20:00 to 23:00

Where: Bolshoi Theater of Belarus, 1 Parizhskoi Kommuny Square, Minsk