Why isn't Polaris Visible from Australia?

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Globe Earthers are taught the reason that the North Pole Star cannot
be seen from southern locations like Australia or New Zealand is because
it is hidden behind the supposed curvature of their globular Earth.
Similar to what is taught about boats disappearing beyond the horizon,
they claim these boats and the Pole Star are disappearing behind the
physical curvature of a globe, and insist if the Earth was truly a
stationary plane that Australians should have no trouble viewing
Polaris...