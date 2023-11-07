COACH DAVE DISCUSSES THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES 🗿💥⛪ AND WHAT"S COMING

Coach Dave Daubenmire discusses what may or may not have occurred at the former site of the Georgia Guidestones...we are WINNING, folks!





Occupy until His return...and I think he never left, TBH





Thumbnail: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/georgia-slabs-called-satanic-by-some-torn-down-after-bombing\





Show #2016





Links from this broadcast:





'Liberty': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/liberty





'Licentiousness': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Licentiousness





1st Amendment: https://legaldictionary.net/1st-amendment/#google_vignette





Psalm 78: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+78&version=KJV





World Religions: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/largest-religions-in-the-world.html





'Tyranny': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/tyranny





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop





God’s Network for Liberty and Action

https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/





Last Call Radio w/ BJ Edwards

https://mmunited.org

https://www.twitch.tv/lastcallbjedwards/





Mayra Schneider's website

https://jesusfamilybiblestudy.com/