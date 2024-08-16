WHO DECLARES MPOX A GLOBAL EMERGENCY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The WHO has declared Mpox a global health emergency after reporting a new strain of the virus has spread to 13 African countries. At the same time Germany and Canada have issued warnings to prepare for a new pandemic, with claims it will be much worse than COVID. Is such a broad-sweeping measure justified? Jefferey Jaxen reports.
#MPox #MonkeyPox #WHO #GlobalHealthEmergency
POSTED: August 16, 2024