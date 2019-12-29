© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GEORGE WASHINGTON VISION OF AMERICA
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • December 29, 2019
WHEN YOU SEE ISRAEL SURROUNDED BY ENEMIES, YOU KNOW THE TIME IS SHORT!
A warning to the Two Witnesses, Israel and America, the only two nations in the world created in a covenant with God.
GEORGE WASHINGTON VISION OF AMERICA below: covers the final conflict we will face during end time that lasts till the return of Christ!
https://www.ushistory.org/valleyforge/washington/vision.html
A warning to the Two Witnesses, Israel and America, the only two nations in the world created in a covenant with God.
GEORGE WASHINGTON VISION OF AMERICA below: covers the final conflict we will face during end time that lasts till the return of Christ!
https://www.ushistory.org/valleyforge/washington/vision.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.