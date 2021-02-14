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USA pushing (im)'moral leadership'?
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40 views • February 14, 2021
The Biden-Harris Administration has issued memorandums in order to provide funding and other support for abortions and the LGBTQI+ agenda in the USA and around the world. This funding will also increase USA debt--this is in addition to something that Kamala Harris also did when she voted for an additional $1.9 trillion in debt. The Biden-Harris Administration wants to punish foreign nations not onboard with its LGBTQI+ policies. Joe Biden said his Administration was doing this to help repair the USA's "moral leadership" internationally. Is this promotion of immoral sins going to lead to destruction of the USA, perhaps by 2028? Can the strongest military in the world be taken over? Is the USA prophesied to repent or be take over if it does not repent? Dr. Thiel covers these topics and reveals biblical answers to these questions.
Here is a link to a related written article titled "Joe Biden issues memos funding abortions and forcing LGBTQ+ agenda: says this repairs USA’s ‘moral leadership’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/joe-biden-issues-memos-funding-abortions-and-forcing-lgbtq-agenda-says-this-repairs-usas-moral-leadership/
Here is a link to a related written article titled "Joe Biden issues memos funding abortions and forcing LGBTQ+ agenda: says this repairs USA’s ‘moral leadership’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/joe-biden-issues-memos-funding-abortions-and-forcing-lgbtq-agenda-says-this-repairs-usas-moral-leadership/
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