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Dr. Zelenko _ Great Reset Plan for Forcing the Mark of the Beast System
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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564 views • March 04, 2022
Learn More About Dr. Zelenko's Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies At: https://www.zstacklife.com/clay

Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski At: www.StreetChurch.CA

Watch Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested AGAIN at home by undercover police: https://rumble.com/vuehxj-raw-pastor-artur-pawlowski-arrested-again-at-home-by-undercover-police.html

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

Technology Is Created to Use mRNA to Deliver CRISPR gene-editing: Cell-Selective Messenger RNA Delivery and CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing by Modulating the Interface of Phenylboronic Acid-Derived Lipid Nanoparticles and Cellular Surface Sialic Acid

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31763806/ What Is CRISPR? – In China Scientist Jiankui stunned the genetic community when he announced he had already used CRISPR, which hasn’t been proven either safe or effective in human patients, to permanently alter the genomes of twin girls. – https://time.com/5642755/crispr-gene-editing-humans/ What Is CRISPR? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32532987/

Microsoft releases its patent for a “Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity” with a WO-2020-060606 publication number.

https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606 “16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” – Revelation 13:16-18
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mark of the beast666dr zelenkocovid 19 treatmentszstack
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