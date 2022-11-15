HOW JESUS PAID THE DEBT FOR OUR SINS ON THE CROSS - ANIMATION

Pastor Joseph Prince's accurate vision of what really happened on the cross. Not
only was Jesus beaten and bruised he felt the sins of the world thrust
onto Him. FATHER IN HEAVEN loves you so much He gave us His only
Begotten SON to take on the sins of the World for those who believe in
Him. Glorious Animation created by Joseph Prince shown at Lakewood
Church. JESUS IS LORD !!!
