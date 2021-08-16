Strategies for Rebuilding Momentum - Get Back to the Grind While Listening to Your Body

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#dailygrind #momentum #cultivatingchange
One of the hardest things to have happen is to lose your momentum to an injury, sickness, or vacation. Newton's Third Law of Thermodynamics holds true - a body in motion tends to stay in motion and vice versa. Even if you have had a great week or month of staying on track with movement goals, it only takes a couple days on inactivity for your body to become re-accustomed to being sedentary.
Let's go over how to get back to your movement practice while still honoring how your body is feeling!
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