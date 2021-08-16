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Strategies for Rebuilding Momentum - Get Back to the Grind While Listening to Your Body
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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10 views • August 16, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
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#dailygrind #momentum #cultivatingchange

One of the hardest things to have happen is to lose your momentum to an injury, sickness, or vacation. Newton's Third Law of Thermodynamics holds true - a body in motion tends to stay in motion and vice versa. Even if you have had a great week or month of staying on track with movement goals, it only takes a couple days on inactivity for your body to become re-accustomed to being sedentary.

Let's go over how to get back to your movement practice while still honoring how your body is feeling!
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Work with me:
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ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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