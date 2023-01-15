https://gettr.com/post/p23y53439b7
2023.01.05 Weaponization to national defense of Saudi Arabia by CCP will definitely trigger America’s alert and retaliation.
沙特国防武器的中共化，势必会引起美国警觉和反击。
