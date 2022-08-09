Situation Update, Aug 9, 2022 - Biden regime wages TERROR CRUSADE against Trump's America

0:00 Trump

13:50 Other News

21:30 Inflation

33:30 Positive News

46:45 Vaccines

51:45 Australia

1:03:00 Terror





- #DOJ and #FBI have become lawless terror cells waging a war against Trump and America.

- Calls for #nullification and #secession are growing louder as free states reject the insanity.

- Corrupt Biden sends another $4.5 BILLION to fund Ukraine's entire government!

- Amnesty International confirms #Ukraine is using innocent civilians as HUMAN SHIELDS

- New announcement in cold fusion confirms excess heat / energy production.

- #Taiwan is being mass murdered by #BigPharma thanks to #vaccine obedience

- 75,000 Brits pledge to stop paying their electric bills due to rising costs

- US Treasury bans Tornado Cash crypto mixing service to stop "laundering" - laughable!







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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