How did we get here? 2008 - 2024
gocephas
Published 15 hours ago

A recent outrage came about when the House of Representative passed a Bill criminalizing the Holy Bible. People are under the impression that the World Economic Forum suddenly became the focal point of public conversation with all it's new regulations. This video was developed in  2008 and the subject matter was much the same. Names of organizations were changed.

Keywords
nwowefcouncil of foreign relations

