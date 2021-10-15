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Vapaamuurarien suunnitelma vuodelta 2005 uusi maailmanjärjestys ja Kiina virus osa 2
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51 views • October 15, 2021
Vapaamuurarien suunnitelma vuodelta 2005 uusi maailmanjärjestys ja Kiina virus osa 2. Toisessa osassa Bill Ryan kertoo videossaan, jonka hän on julkaissut vuonna 2010 siitä mitä vapaamuurarien kokouksessa vuonna 2005 puhuttiin. Vuoden 2005 vapaamuurarien kokouksessa kerrottiin uuden maailmanjärjestyksen suunnitelmista ja siitä kuinka Kiina saa viruksen, joka leviää kaikkeen maailmaan.
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