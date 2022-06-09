Lion kings and queens born in a storm drain

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I just came back from the movies where I just saw the Lion King, and it was just amazing! It is a remake of the original movie and it was the most beautifully made animated movie I have ever seen in my life! So much work, effort, and love were put into it and it's definitely a MUST SEE!
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