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THE AMERICAN DREAM VS. THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE | Martin Luther King Jr.
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42 views • May 23, 2022
Martin Luther King Jr. will be forever remembered. Before he was assassinated, he was conflicted regarding the superficiality of his “I Have a Dream Speech.” King seemingly had a sense of worry for future generations as he stated that even after the Voters Rights Act, we as a people had a long hard road ahead. Even still, his “I Have a Dream Speech” is highly regarded as one of the greatest speeches ever given. Repeated throughout the years as a symbol of hope. A hope in a dream that is fleeting, a dream that has become a nightmare.
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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