THE AMERICAN DREAM VS. THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE | Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. will be forever remembered. Before he was assassinated, he was conflicted regarding the superficiality of his “I Have a Dream Speech.” King seemingly had a sense of worry for future generations as he stated that even after the Voters Rights Act, we as a people had a long hard road ahead. Even still, his “I Have a Dream Speech” is highly regarded as one of the greatest speeches ever given. Repeated throughout the years as a symbol of hope. A hope in a dream that is fleeting, a dream that has become a nightmare.



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