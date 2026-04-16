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Medication Dosage & Delivery Mechanisms Dos and Don’ts with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
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What is the best dosage form for your hormones or compounded medications? In this episode, Bryana Gregory breaks down one of the most common questions patients ask at Physicians Preference Pharmacy: how do you know whether a capsule, cream, sublingual tablet, scalp solution, or vaginal applicator is the right choice for you? She explains that there is no one-size-fits-all answer, because the best dosage form depends on what is being treated, where the medication needs to go, how well your body absorbs it, and how likely you are to stay consistent with it.

Bryana walks through the key terms every patient should understand. She explains why some medications are better swallowed, why others should dissolve under the tongue, and why certain formulations work best when applied directly to the skin, scalp, or vaginal tissue. She also shares practical examples of how compounded medications are designed to improve absorption, reduce side effects, and create a more personalized treatment plan. This episode is a helpful guide for anyone who wants to better understand how compounded medications work and why the right dosage form can make a meaningful difference in treatment success.

For more information on Pellet Therapy, please see a previous podcast at https://youtu.be/Bc37GRBeHak

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

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healthhormonesmedicationwellness revolutioncompounded medications
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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