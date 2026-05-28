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Freeing Dobropasovo - Rybar's analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Freeing Dobropasovo — Rybar's analysis📝

By late February, Russian forces pushed the enemy back on several sectors of the Dnipropetrovsk Region direction. Heavy fighting raged in the vicinity of Novopavlivka, as well as Molodetskoye, located on the border of two regions.

➡️By February 26, assault troops established control over part of the enemy's defensive line on the approaches to Novopodhrodne, and also advanced within the village itself. To the south, Russian units broke through to Belyakivka by May 12, but have not yet managed to firmly consolidate in the settlement due to the continued AFU presence in Novonikolaivka.

➡️At the same time, the situation remained difficult in Novopavlivka, in the vicinity of which Russian forces drove the enemy out of several strongpoints during March. However, already in April, the AFU, through several counterattacks, partially restored control over positions in the center of the village, the majority of which remains in the combat zone to this day.

➡️In May, Ukrainian formations also attempted to wedge into Russian lines on the western flank of the direction, sending small infantry groups toward Berezove and Ternove, but failed to consolidate at the positions reached. Despite this, fighters of GV "Vostok" by May 25 drove the AFU out of Haia and Dobropasovo and are now clearing the remaining enemy bridgeheads on the left bank of the river.

❗️The situation in the direction continues to develop in favor of Russian forces, although it remains difficult. Offensive operations are complicated by the need for repeated clearing operations after small AFU groups penetrate positions.

The situation is further complicated by the overall width of the front under GV "Vostok" responsibility and regular AFU drone strikes on supply routes, which prevents the concentration of forces necessary for confident advance.


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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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