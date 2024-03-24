Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨THIS IS INDEFENSIBLE. THESE DEMONCRAT SENATORS SHOULD BE IN GITMO. 🚨
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
217 views
Published 15 hours ago

Senator Bill Hagerty - Tonight every single Senate Democrat voted against my amendment that would stop Biden Admin from using taxpayer dollars to charter flights for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from their countries directly to American towns to be resettled. Indefensible.

THESE DEMONCRAT SENATORS SHOULD BE IN GITMO.

https://x.com/SenatorHagerty/status/1771414274524537251?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket