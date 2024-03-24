🚨THIS IS INDEFENSIBLE. THESE DEMONCRAT SENATORS SHOULD BE IN GITMO. 🚨

Senator Bill Hagerty - Tonight every single Senate Democrat voted against my amendment that would stop Biden Admin from using taxpayer dollars to charter flights for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from their countries directly to American towns to be resettled. Indefensible.
THESE DEMONCRAT SENATORS SHOULD BE IN GITMO.
https://x.com/SenatorHagerty/status/1771414274524537251?s=20
