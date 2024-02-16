2024-2-14 pumpkin, red potatoes, chick food, parasite remedy, seed, sabbath year

~The pumpkin seed are for parasites, like white pine needle tea, and ivermectin, nettle leaf, clove oil, etc..

Lev 25:1 And the LORD spake unto Moses in mount Sinai, saying,

Lev 25:2 Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, When ye come into the land which I give you, then shall the land keep a sabbath unto the LORD.

Lev 25:3 Six years thou shalt sow thy field, and six years thou shalt prune thy vineyard, and gather in the fruit thereof;

Lev 25:4 But in the seventh year shall be a sabbath of rest unto the land, a sabbath for the LORD: thou shalt neither sow thy field, nor prune thy vineyard.

Lev 25:5 That which groweth of its own accord of thy harvest thou shalt not reap, neither gather the grapes of thy vine undressed: for it is a year of rest unto the land.

Lev 25:6 And the sabbath of the land shall be meat for you; for thee, and for thy servant, and for thy maid, and for thy hired servant, and for thy stranger that sojourneth with thee,

Lev 25:7 And for thy cattle, and for the beast that are in thy land, shall all the increase thereof be meat.



~sabbath year is coming up on, april 9th at even...

~once sabbath year begins, we are not to eat of the food that would come from that year, even if it grows of itself. I translate that to, if you buy food from a grocery store, then should have bought it ahead of sabbath year, and stored it, just as you would have if you had grown it. And if you we do not eat that with groweth of itself, then we do not eat that of that store either. Sabbath year is about halting, just like sabbath, and letting the land rest. It is also a sabbath unto the Father. It takes a lot work and sacrifice and planning and forethought to be about the Father and keep His commands. Its much easier to live like sodom and do as you please whenever you please eating what you please when you please because you are the god. Humble yourself, and enter into sabbath day with the Father, it is the beginning of a journey after christ into our separation. And when you progress from sabbath to new moon, and then new moon to the appointed times, passover, the firstfruit offering, the days of unleavened bread, harvest and the 2nd wave offering, and in the fall, trumpets, atonement or the ransom, and then tabernacles for 8 days, then the next progression is into sabbath year, and then jubilee. If you have kept the breathe of His covenant for all that time, a clear pattern will be gleaned in your spirit, and you will be able to discern the two spirits. Who knew keeping God's commandments would do as HE said they would? give us life! have our end be as peace! who knew they converted our soul! and made us wise! and enlightened our spiritual eyes! Those who do, and not just the readers of His word, the doers, the doers who do in faith, because God forgave them in His son, and now they want to do whatever the Father says they should do. And the Father purposes to write His covenant into our heart with the help of His Spirit, which is why christ went to the cross for us in the first place! so God could do this work in us! So why be the people who forget God! and hate His son! and forget the eternal perpetual covenant of the Most High! and do as please in our own heart like our father adam before us? who must bear the judgment and die? And yet, the multitudes run in the way of their father, and that father is not god; God warns them. The foundation of MY house is the law and the prophets who say, "keep MY law! your not keeping MY law, keep MY law!". And, christ is the cornerstone of that foundation, because he is the key that makes it so that the Father is able to come to us, in order to keep that law! So, christ first, then the exodus in faith, the entering into sabbath with the Father and coming away into the wilderness; then the covenant written into our heart, and our trial of separation which is our baptism; then, if we pass the tests in faith, clinging to Him, wrestling with Him and overcoming, then we are granted entrance in. And, there is no other way, only one narrow path, and christ is the door into that path; but the door is not the end, not the promise, not the salvation, not the rest.............he is the forgiveness, and the passover, and the door.........you must come out, and walk the narrows and the straight, hating your own life, and entering into sabbath with the Father, if you ever hope of completing the journey, and being granted access in. And then, you shall have peace, and you will understand what it means, "they have overcome by the blood of christ, and the word of their testimony!". Praise God.