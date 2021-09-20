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President-Elect Donald J. Trump! | U.S. Presidential Election
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371 views • September 20, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3492/presidentelect-donald-j-trump-us-presidential-election
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3492-president-elect-donald-j-trump-us-presidential-election
On November 8th, Donald J. Trump was elected as the next President of the United States. Over the last several years, an incredible amount of hard work and dedication went into making a last night a reality and today is a day of both celebration and appreciation!
Special thanks to...
Ann Coulter: http://www.breitbart.com
Mike Cernovich: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Paul Joseph Watson: https://www.youtube.com/user/PrisonPlanetLive
Alex Jones and Infowars: http://www.infowars.com
Bill Mitchell: https://yourvoiceradio.com
Milo Yiannopoulos: https://yiannopoulos.net
Breitbart: http://www.breitbart.com
Charles C. Johnson: http://www.gotnews.com
Scott Adams: http://blog.dilbert.com
Matt Drudge: http://drudgereport.com
Roger Stone: http://www.rogerstone.com
Jason Richwine: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
Center for Immigration Studies: http://cis.org
Vox Day: http://voxday.blogspot.com
James O'Keefe: http://projectveritas.com
The Donald: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/
Julian Assange and Wikileaks: https://wikileaks.org
And many many more!
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3492/presidentelect-donald-j-trump-us-presidential-election
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3492-president-elect-donald-j-trump-us-presidential-election
On November 8th, Donald J. Trump was elected as the next President of the United States. Over the last several years, an incredible amount of hard work and dedication went into making a last night a reality and today is a day of both celebration and appreciation!
Special thanks to...
Ann Coulter: http://www.breitbart.com
Mike Cernovich: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Paul Joseph Watson: https://www.youtube.com/user/PrisonPlanetLive
Alex Jones and Infowars: http://www.infowars.com
Bill Mitchell: https://yourvoiceradio.com
Milo Yiannopoulos: https://yiannopoulos.net
Breitbart: http://www.breitbart.com
Charles C. Johnson: http://www.gotnews.com
Scott Adams: http://blog.dilbert.com
Matt Drudge: http://drudgereport.com
Roger Stone: http://www.rogerstone.com
Jason Richwine: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
Center for Immigration Studies: http://cis.org
Vox Day: http://voxday.blogspot.com
James O'Keefe: http://projectveritas.com
The Donald: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/
Julian Assange and Wikileaks: https://wikileaks.org
And many many more!
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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