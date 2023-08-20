Create New Account
What The Heck Is a Memo of Sale When You're Selling Your Property? This 20+ Year New York Real Estate Veteran Tells You Like It Is!
Published 17 hours ago

What The Heck Is a Memo of Sale When You're Selling Your Property? This 20+ Year New York Real Estate Veteran Tells You Like It Is!

Chris Berger is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation. Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Contact Chris at: [email protected] https://bergerpoints.com








