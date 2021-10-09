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God's Banker found hanging from Blackfriar's Bridge in London
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242 views • October 09, 2021
God's Vatican Banker, Roberto Calvi, found hanging from Blackfriar's bridge in London, and a central figure in a complex web of international fraud and intrigue. Police are treating the death as suicide. On 23 July an inquest jury returned a verdict of suicide. This was overturned in 1983 when a second inquest delivered an open verdict on the death. In October 2002 forensic experts appointed by Italian judges concluded that the banker had been murdered.
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