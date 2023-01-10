Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2968a - Trump Sends Economic Message, It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way
 X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2968a - Jan. 9, 2023

Trump Sends Economic Message, It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way

Watch CA, every move CA makes is a disaster this is why the people are leaving, its getting worse, now Newsom wants more money. SoCal is warning customers gas bills are going to be very high. Trump send economic message, it all can be reversed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

