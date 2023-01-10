X22 REPORT Ep. 2968a - Trump Sends Economic Message, It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2968a - Jan. 9, 2023
Trump Sends Economic Message, It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way
Watch CA, every move CA makes is a disaster this is why the people are leaving, its getting worse, now Newsom wants more money. SoCal is warning customers gas bills are going to be very high. Trump send economic message, it all can be reversed.
