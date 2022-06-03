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The Future of Computing and Why You Should Care – Purism
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165 views • June 03, 2022
Let me set the tone by using a quote from a great person of history: “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people, but the silence over that by the good people.” ~ Martin Luther King Jr. Let me start by stating: I believe we can change the future of computing for the better. However, currently something is wrong with our digital world; something basic, something is rotten at the core. I want to talk to you about what that is, how it came to be, and why we must change it. And I want you to care… because: “A person who won’t care, has no advantage over one who doesn’t care.” ~ Mark Twain
Video Source: https://puri.sm/posts/the-future-of-computing-and-why-you-should-care/
Video Source: https://puri.sm/posts/the-future-of-computing-and-why-you-should-care/
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