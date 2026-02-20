BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Freeing Dorozhnyanka & fighting for Ternovate - Rybar's analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
31 views • 1 day ago

Freeing Dorozhnyanka and fighting for Ternovate — Rybar's analysis📝

In late December 2025, Russian forces repelled enemy counterattacks on several sectors of the East Zaporizhia direction. They managed to quickly eliminate AFU groups that had broken through earlier in the Rovnopillia area and promptly resumed their offensive on the left bank of the Haichur.

The main objective of the Guards "Vostok" units became breaking through the enemy's defensive line at the Ternovate — Zaliznodorozhne sector. After capturing it, they would be able to advance relatively quickly westward toward Verkhnia Ters.

➡️On the southern flank, assault troops by January 17 eliminated a major salient in the Dorozhnyanka area and expanded the control zone west of the village. In parallel, by January 9, fighters of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division freed Zelene. By month's end, they also captured neighboring Sviatopetrivka, opening the path for attacks on Staroukrainka.

➡️On the central sector, Russian units by mid-January, after heavy fighting, captured Yelenokonstantynivka and Pryluki. However, they failed to consolidate their positions, and by month's end the enemy broke through into the villages and again threw small infantry groups onto their outskirts.

➡️On the northern flank, fighters of the 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade by January 8 freed Bratske. By month's end, they pushed the AFU out of Ternovate, which was one of the main strongpoints of the enemy's defensive line west of the Haichur.

📌 By that time, Ukrainian formations managed to concentrate significant reserves on their second line. In early February, they launched the largest offensive in recent times, seeking to prevent further Russian Armed Forces advance toward Orikhiv. Heavy fighting is underway across all sectors of the direction.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
