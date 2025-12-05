OLDEST HUMAN SETTLEMENT IN AMERICA JUsT DISCOVERED IN OREGON PUSHES BACK THE TIMELINE❗

For over a century, archaeologists have debated when the first humans arrived in North America. Traditional timelines placed the earliest settlers around 13,000 years ago—linked to the famous Clovis culture. But a stunning discovery in the high-desert plains of Oregon may rewrite everything we thought we knew about the peopling of the Americas.





At a remote rock shelter called Rimrock Draw, researchers have uncovered astonishing evidence of human activity that predates the oldest known settlements on the continent. Buried beneath volcanic ash and deep sediment layers were butchered camel remains, ancient stone tools made from exotic materials, and microscopic traces of bison blood—finds that point to a thriving human presence during the Last Glacial Maximum, nearly 18,000 to 20,000 years ago.





Join us as we uncover the story of the people who walked this land long before history books believed possible.





