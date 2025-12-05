BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OLDEST HUMAN SETTLEMENT IN AMERICA JUsT DISCOVERED IN OREGON PUSHES BACK THE TIMELINE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
703 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • 20 hours ago

For over a century, archaeologists have debated when the first humans arrived in North America. Traditional timelines placed the earliest settlers around 13,000 years ago—linked to the famous Clovis culture. But a stunning discovery in the high-desert plains of Oregon may rewrite everything we thought we knew about the peopling of the Americas.


At a remote rock shelter called Rimrock Draw, researchers have uncovered astonishing evidence of human activity that predates the oldest known settlements on the continent. Buried beneath volcanic ash and deep sediment layers were butchered camel remains, ancient stone tools made from exotic materials, and microscopic traces of bison blood—finds that point to a thriving human presence during the Last Glacial Maximum, nearly 18,000 to 20,000 years ago.


Join us as we uncover the story of the people who walked this land long before history books believed possible.


If you enjoy ancient mysteries, archaeology, or human origins, don’t forget to like, subscribe, comment, and share. Your engagement helps this channel continue exploring the past—one discovery at a time.


#Archaeology #RimrockDraw #OregonDiscovery #OldestSiteInAmerica #Paleoindian #AncientHistory #ArchaeologicalDiscovery #HumanOrigins #IceAgeAmerica #Prehistory #ClovisFirst #ScienceDocumentary #HistoryMysteries #AncientNorthAmerica #Tephrochronology #Camelops #StoneTools #Beringia #KelpHighway #ArchaeologyNews


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rELMMufcY-Q

Keywords
oregonarchaeologyhuman originsrimrockdrawoldest site in america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy