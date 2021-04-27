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Mortal Kombat (2021) vs. Mortal Kombat (1995) | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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A quick overview of Mortal Kombat 2021 from a 90s survivor and fan of the 195 original.

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MUSIC

John Deley and the 41 Players - Hold on a Second

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Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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