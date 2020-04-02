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COVID19 is The Unlimited Source of Power for the US Government!
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141 views • April 02, 2020
More & More American's are being put under House Arrest as the government is using COVID19 to enter into your home threaten to arrest you if you leave then put a GPS tracking system device on you!! This is a Police State!!
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