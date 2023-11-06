Create New Account
She lay bewildered on the tracks, unaware of the danger of the approaching train
High Hopes
Pitiful Animal


Nov 6, 2023


The dog lay motionless on the train track, she looked around to call for help

This dog got into an accident and got stuck on the tracks and couldn't get out

We ran really fast, the important thing was to be on time!

We found this intersection about 50 kilometers from Krahl, finding it intuitively

We was guided by maps and witnessed the fragile soul in the edge of hell and heaven

Let's take her to the vet now

