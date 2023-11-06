She lay bewildered on the tracks, unaware of the danger of the approaching train

Pitiful Animal
Nov 6, 2023
The dog lay motionless on the train track, she looked around to call for help
This dog got into an accident and got stuck on the tracks and couldn't get out
We ran really fast, the important thing was to be on time!
We found this intersection about 50 kilometers from Krahl, finding it intuitively
We was guided by maps and witnessed the fragile soul in the edge of hell and heaven
Let's take her to the vet now
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8a-Gpz3zsM
