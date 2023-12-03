Create New Account
19th AZK: “Corona: No reconciliation without settling accounts” (Ralf Ludwig) | www.kla.tv/27567
After drastic Corona measures with devastating consequences for the population, politics and media are campaigning for reconciliation and understanding. Lawyer Ralf Ludwig clearly shows in his talk why there can be no reconciliation without settling accounts!

vaccinationwhoreconciliationpfizerazkivo sasek

