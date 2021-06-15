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[VOSTFR] Chen Guangcheng raconte comment il a fui la tyrannie du Parti Communiste Chinois
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Discours du militant des droits civils Chen Guangcheng lors de la Convention nationale républicaine (RNC) de 2020, le 26 août.
☑️ Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/cEZ6XhtbmrQ?t=7427
☑️ Fox News :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Transcription complète :
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/chen-guangcheng-2020-rnc-speech-transcript
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
☑️ Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/cEZ6XhtbmrQ?t=7427
☑️ Fox News :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Transcription complète :
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/chen-guangcheng-2020-rnc-speech-transcript
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
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