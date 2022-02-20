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Mislav Kolakušić MEP At the European Parliament
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40 views • February 20, 2022
Mislav Kolakušić MEP At the European Parliament
"Covid passes around the world were introduced by the dumbest generation of politicians in history. Driven by a desire for unlimited power and herd instinct, they decided to trample on facts, evidence, and science and repeat idiotic theses that do not pass even basic logical tests."
"Covid passes around the world were introduced by the dumbest generation of politicians in history. Driven by a desire for unlimited power and herd instinct, they decided to trample on facts, evidence, and science and repeat idiotic theses that do not pass even basic logical tests."
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